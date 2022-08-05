Analysts Mean recommendation for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) was 2.40: Is this the key time?

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) is priced at $9.69 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.81 and reached a high price of $9.95, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.91. The stock touched a low price of $9.80.Recently in News on August 4, 2022, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results and Raises 2022 Guidance. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (“CCC” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CCCS), a leading SaaS platform for the P&C insurance economy, today announced its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and raised revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for fiscal year 2022. You can read further details here

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.54 on 04/04/22, with the lowest value was $7.41 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) full year performance was 8.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. shares are logging -28.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.41 and $13.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 588244 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) recorded performance in the market was -12.99%, having the revenues showcasing 6.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.02B, as it employees total of 2250 workers.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.48, with a change in the price was noted -0.60. In a similar fashion, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -5.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,294,649 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CCCS is recording 0.43 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.42.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.16%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 53.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.11%.

If we look into the earlier routines of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.10%, alongside a boost of 8.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.56% during last recorded quarter.