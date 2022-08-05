Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

At the end of the latest market close, Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) was valued at $32.49. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $32.43 while reaching the peak value of $32.49 and lowest value recorded on the day was $31.98. The stock current value is $31.23.Recently in News on August 4, 2022, Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: COLD), the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. You can read further details here

Americold Realty Trust Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.99 on 07/29/22, with the lowest value was $23.96 for the same time period, recorded on 05/10/22.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) full year performance was -15.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Americold Realty Trust Inc. shares are logging -19.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $23.96 and $38.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 669429 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) recorded performance in the market was -0.91%, having the revenues showcasing 21.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.41B, as it employees total of 16275 workers.

Specialists analysis on Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Americold Realty Trust Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.63, with a change in the price was noted +6.23. In a similar fashion, Americold Realty Trust Inc. posted a movement of +24.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,928,074 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for COLD is recording 0.81 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.81.

Trends and Technical analysis: Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD)

Raw Stochastic average of Americold Realty Trust Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.99%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.58%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.21%, alongside a downfall of -15.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.85% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.50% during last recorded quarter.