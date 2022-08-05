ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) is priced at $23.10 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $24.56 and reached a high price of $25.29, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $24.70. The stock touched a low price of $22.275.Recently in News on August 3, 2022, ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter of 2022 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: ADTN) (“ADTRAN” or the “Company”), today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2022. For the quarter, revenue was $172.0 million. Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $2.1 million and earnings per share was $0.04. Non-GAAP net income was $9.7 million and non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.19. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share exclude stock-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments, restructuring expenses, amortization of pension actuarial losses, deferred compensation related adjustments, change in valuation allowance related to our deferred tax assets, and the tax effect of these adjustments to net income. The reconciliations between GAAP net income and earnings per share to non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share are set forth in the table provided below. You can read further details here

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.29 on 08/04/22, with the lowest value was $16.30 for the same time period, recorded on 05/05/22.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) full year performance was 5.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ADTRAN Holdings Inc. shares are logging -7.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.30 and $24.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2239456 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) recorded performance in the market was 1.18%, having the revenues showcasing 31.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.77B, as it employees total of 1335 workers.

The Analysts eye on ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ADTRAN Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.17, with a change in the price was noted +3.59. In a similar fashion, ADTRAN Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +18.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 679,116 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ADTN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN)

Raw Stochastic average of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.58%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.82%.

Considering, the past performance of ADTRAN Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.03%, alongside a boost of 5.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.25% during last recorded quarter.