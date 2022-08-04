This is to seal it as D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) shares are up 84.18% from its 52-week low

At the end of the latest market close, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) was valued at $0.96. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.97 while reaching the peak value of $1.12 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.9699. The stock current value is $1.09.Recently in News on July 27, 2022, Hepsiburada Becomes a Signatory to the UN’s Women’s Empowerment Principles. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a “Hepsiburada”) (NASDAQ: HEPS), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform (referred to herein as “Hepsiburada” or the “Company”), today announced that it has become a signatory to The United Nations Women’s Empowerment Principles. You can read further details here

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.8100 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.5918 for the same time period, recorded on 06/30/22.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) full year performance was -91.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares are logging -92.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 84.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.59 and $14.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1202458 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) recorded performance in the market was -42.93%, having the revenues showcasing -36.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 355.34M.

Analysts verdict on D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3888, with a change in the price was noted -0.75. In a similar fashion, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. posted a movement of -40.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 727,029 in trading volumes.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.09%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.97%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -42.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -48.83%, alongside a downfall of -91.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 22.47% in the 7-day charts and went down by 49.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -36.99% during last recorded quarter.