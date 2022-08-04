The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS). It is currently valued at $16.16. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $23.49, after setting-off with the price of $23.32. Company’s stock value dipped to $22.22 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $22.31.Recently in News on August 3, 2022, Aris Water Solutions, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results & Acquisition of Delaware Energy Services Assets. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) (“Aris”, “Aris Water” or the “Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 as well as the acquisition of Delaware Energy Services, LLC’s assets (“Delaware Energy”). You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aris Water Solutions Inc. shares are logging -31.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 60.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.06 and $23.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1167477 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) recorded performance in the market was 72.28%, having the revenues showcasing 27.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.20B, as it employees total of 148 workers.

The Analysts eye on Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Aris Water Solutions Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.26, with a change in the price was noted -1.25. In a similar fashion, Aris Water Solutions Inc. posted a movement of -7.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 366,505 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ARIS is recording 1.86 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.86.

Technical rundown of Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS)

Raw Stochastic average of Aris Water Solutions Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.50%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.76%.

Considering, the past performance of Aris Water Solutions Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 72.28%. The shares increased approximately by 5.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 39.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.85% during last recorded quarter.