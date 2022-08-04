The countdown is on: Western Digital Corporation (WDC)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Western Digital Corporation (WDC), which is $49.39 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $49.75 after opening rate of $48.81 while the lowest price it went was recorded $48.09 before closing at $48.47.Recently in News on July 28, 2022, Western Digital Applauds Passage of Bipartisan Innovation Act. Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) applauds the passage of the Bipartisan Innovation Act (BIA). The BIA will help accelerate strategic investments in the next generation of advanced technology innovation and development. Congress with the support and leadership of President Biden and Commerce Secretary Raimondo have delivered concrete action to strengthen our semiconductor-technology supply chains. You can read further details here

Western Digital Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $69.36 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $41.63 for the same time period, recorded on 07/01/22.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) full year performance was -25.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Western Digital Corporation shares are logging -29.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $41.63 and $69.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2731052 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Western Digital Corporation (WDC) recorded performance in the market was -24.26%, having the revenues showcasing -19.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.26B, as it employees total of 65600 workers.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 51.09, with a change in the price was noted +2.80. In a similar fashion, Western Digital Corporation posted a movement of +6.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,760,617 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WDC is recording 0.60 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.59.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Western Digital Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.31%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.49%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Western Digital Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -24.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -6.05%, alongside a downfall of -25.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.98% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.98% during last recorded quarter.