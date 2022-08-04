The countdown is on: Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES)

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) is priced at $2.00 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.90 and reached a high price of $2.06, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.80. The stock touched a low price of $1.86.Recently in News on July 29, 2022, Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Announces Shareholder Approval for Proposed Merger with Nano Precision Medical, Inc. and other Results of 2022 Annual Meeting. Second Sight to change its name to Vivani Medical, Inc. You can read further details here

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.7000 on 06/06/22, with the lowest value was $1.1400 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) full year performance was -47.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. shares are logging -52.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 75.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.14 and $4.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1355754 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) recorded performance in the market was 22.70%, having the revenues showcasing 21.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 81.00M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

The Analysts eye on Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Second Sight Medical Products Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.7900, with a change in the price was noted +0.70. In a similar fashion, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. posted a movement of +53.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 302,426 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EYES is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES)

Raw Stochastic average of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.73%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.55%.

Considering, the past performance of Second Sight Medical Products Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 37.93%, alongside a downfall of -47.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.95% during last recorded quarter.