The clock is ticking: Akso Health Group (AHG)

Akso Health Group (AHG) is priced at $1.30 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.04 and reached a high price of $1.34, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.88. The stock touched a low price of $1.01.

Akso Health Group had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.3400 on 03/18/22, with the lowest value was $0.7500 for the same time period, recorded on 05/24/22.

Akso Health Group (AHG) full year performance was -19.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Akso Health Group shares are logging -94.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 73.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $22.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 527485 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Akso Health Group (AHG) recorded performance in the market was -20.73%, having the revenues showcasing 40.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 34.03M, as it employees total of 113 workers.

The Analysts eye on Akso Health Group (AHG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Akso Health Group a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1869, with a change in the price was noted -0.06. In a similar fashion, Akso Health Group posted a movement of -4.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 55,336 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AHG is recording 0.51 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Akso Health Group (AHG)

Raw Stochastic average of Akso Health Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.94%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.81%.

Considering, the past performance of Akso Health Group, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -20.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -28.18%, alongside a downfall of -19.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 32.65% in the 7-day charts and went up by 19.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 40.07% during last recorded quarter.