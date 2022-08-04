Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 722.92K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS), which is $0.88 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.91 after opening rate of $0.8346 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.82 before closing at $0.82.Recently in News on August 3, 2022, Syros Receives Positive Opinion on Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency for Tamibarotene for the Treatment of MDS. Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) issued a positive opinion on the Company’s application for orphan drug designation for tamibarotene for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). Tamibarotene, an oral first-in-class selective retinoic acid receptor alpha (RARα) agonist, is currently being evaluated in combination with azacitidine in the SELECT-MDS-1 Phase 3 trial for RARA-positive patients with newly diagnosed higher-risk MDS (HR-MDS). You can read further details here

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.8500 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.6500 for the same time period, recorded on 05/19/22.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) full year performance was -80.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -84.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.65 and $5.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4406422 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) recorded performance in the market was -73.03%, having the revenues showcasing -13.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 61.49M, as it employees total of 124 workers.

The Analysts eye on Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9518, with a change in the price was noted -0.34. In a similar fashion, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -27.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 863,032 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SYRS is recording 0.65 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.62.

Technical rundown of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)

Raw Stochastic average of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.58%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.93%.

Considering, the past performance of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -73.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -57.53%, alongside a downfall of -80.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.64% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.80% during last recorded quarter.