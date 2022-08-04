SiTime Corporation (SITM): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of SiTime Corporation (SITM), which is $136.87 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $209.66 after opening rate of $199.32 while the lowest price it went was recorded $192.6038 before closing at $209.51.Recently in News on August 3, 2022, SiTime Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results. SiTime Corporation, (Nasdaq: SITM), a market leader in precision timing, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. You can read further details here

SiTime Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $303.86 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $129.44 for the same time period, recorded on 07/05/22.

SiTime Corporation (SITM) full year performance was 52.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SiTime Corporation shares are logging -59.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 5.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $129.44 and $341.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1165236 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SiTime Corporation (SITM) recorded performance in the market was -28.38%, having the revenues showcasing 14.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.23B, as it employees total of 279 workers.

The Analysts eye on SiTime Corporation (SITM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SiTime Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 190.32, with a change in the price was noted -51.87. In a similar fashion, SiTime Corporation posted a movement of -27.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 216,706 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SITM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of SiTime Corporation (SITM)

Raw Stochastic average of SiTime Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.23%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.59%.

Considering, the past performance of SiTime Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -28.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.32%, alongside a boost of 52.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.44% in the 7-day charts and went down by 48.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.27% during last recorded quarter.