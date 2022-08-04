Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) is priced at $7.64 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $8.00 and reached a high price of $8.095, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.99. The stock touched a low price of $7.595.Recently in News on August 1, 2022, Aimco Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Date. Apartment Investment and Management Company (“Aimco”) (NYSE: AIV) announced today that it plans to report second quarter results for 2022 on August 4, 2022, after the market closes. The Company’s earnings release will be available in the Investor Relations section of its website at investors.aimco.com. You can read further details here

Apartment Investment and Management Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.50 on 07/29/22, with the lowest value was $5.22 for the same time period, recorded on 05/10/22.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) full year performance was 12.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Apartment Investment and Management Company shares are logging -10.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.22 and $8.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3105070 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) recorded performance in the market was -1.04%, having the revenues showcasing 22.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.10B, as it employees total of 62 workers.

Analysts verdict on Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Apartment Investment and Management Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.70, with a change in the price was noted +0.44. In a similar fashion, Apartment Investment and Management Company posted a movement of +6.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,690,209 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AIV is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.40.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Apartment Investment and Management Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.03%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.82%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Apartment Investment and Management Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.52%, alongside a boost of 12.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.80% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.44% during last recorded quarter.