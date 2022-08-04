Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN) market price of $1.10 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN), which is $1.10 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.4202 after opening rate of $0.9483 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.87 before closing at $0.92.Recently in News on July 22, 2022, Rail Vision Ltd. Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Requirements. Rail Vision Ltd., a development stage technology company that is seeking to revolutionize railway safety and the data-related market (Nasdaq: RVSN), announced today that on July 19, 2022, the Company received a written notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), as the Company’s closing bid price for its Ordinary Shares was below $1.00 per share for the last 30 consecutive business days. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rail Vision Ltd. shares are logging -64.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 52.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.72 and $3.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2212089 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN) recorded performance in the market was -64.40%, having the revenues showcasing -18.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.41M.

Market experts do have their say about Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Rail Vision Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN)

Raw Stochastic average of Rail Vision Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.27%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.48%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Rail Vision Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -64.40%. The shares increased approximately by 41.84% in the 7-day charts and went up by 26.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.52% during last recorded quarter.