Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV), which is $3.24 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.65 after opening rate of $2.85 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.75 before closing at $2.84.Recently in News on August 3, 2022, Phoenix Motorcars Adds Industry Veterans Lewis Liu and Mark Hastings to Senior Management Team. Phoenix Motor Inc. (Nasdaq: PEV) (“Phoenix Motor” or “Phoenix”), a global leader in manufacturing of all-electric, medium-duty vehicles, today announced the appointments of Lewis Liu as Senior Vice President of Program Management Office & Business Development, and Mark Hastings as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development & Strategy and Head of Investor Relations. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Phoenix Motor Inc. shares are logging -61.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.54 and $8.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1828418 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV) recorded performance in the market was -20.20%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 61.66M, as it employees total of 37 workers.

The Analysts eye on Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Phoenix Motor Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PEV is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Technical rundown of Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.68%.

Considering, the past performance of Phoenix Motor Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -20.20%. The shares increased approximately by 20.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.25% in the period of the last 30 days.