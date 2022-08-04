Perhaps this is the right time to buy: Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

At the end of the latest market close, Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) was valued at $6.50. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.57 while reaching the peak value of $6.59 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.01. The stock current value is $6.18.Recently in News on August 3, 2022, Amplify Energy Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results and Issues Updated Guidance. Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) (“Amplify” or the “Company”) announced today its operating and financial results for the second quarter of 2022 and updated its full-year 2022 guidance. You can read further details here

Amplify Energy Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.86 on 06/07/22, with the lowest value was $3.10 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) full year performance was 94.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Amplify Energy Corp. shares are logging -37.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 137.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.60 and $9.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1017488 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) recorded performance in the market was 98.71%, having the revenues showcasing -12.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 238.24M, as it employees total of 210 workers.

Specialists analysis on Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.90, with a change in the price was noted +0.18. In a similar fashion, Amplify Energy Corp. posted a movement of +3.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 900,497 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

Raw Stochastic average of Amplify Energy Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.79%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.62%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 98.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 56.46%, alongside a boost of 94.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by -1.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.83% during last recorded quarter.