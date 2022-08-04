Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) is on the roll with an average volume of 501.60K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) was valued at $1.85. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.90 while reaching the peak value of $2.29 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.90. The stock current value is $2.11.Recently in News on July 28, 2022, Passage Bio to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 4, 2022. Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 4, 2022, to report its second quarter 2022 financial results and discuss recent business highlights. You can read further details here

Passage Bio Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.5500 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.5700 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) full year performance was -82.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Passage Bio Inc. shares are logging -83.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.57 and $13.07.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 541226 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) recorded performance in the market was -66.77%, having the revenues showcasing 7.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 130.55M, as it employees total of 133 workers.

Analysts verdict on Passage Bio Inc. (PASG)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Passage Bio Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.4100, with a change in the price was noted -0.84. In a similar fashion, Passage Bio Inc. posted a movement of -28.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 442,713 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PASG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Passage Bio Inc. (PASG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Passage Bio Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.15%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.77%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Passage Bio Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -66.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -59.89%, alongside a downfall of -82.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.94% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.65% during last recorded quarter.