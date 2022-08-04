Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO). It is currently valued at $6.65. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.66, after setting-off with the price of $5.98. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.97 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.95.Recently in News on May 5, 2022, Natura brand resumes growth in Brazil and further improvement in Avon fundamentals in Q1. Group’s performance was impacted by the continued Avon transformation, challenging global environment and tough comparable base. You can read further details here

Natura &Co Holding S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.34 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $4.66 for the same time period, recorded on 07/05/22.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) full year performance was -68.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Natura &Co Holding S.A. shares are logging -69.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 42.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.66 and $21.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 667071 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) recorded performance in the market was -28.26%, having the revenues showcasing -8.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.57B.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Natura &Co Holding S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.53, with a change in the price was noted -2.00. In a similar fashion, Natura &Co Holding S.A. posted a movement of -23.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,503,658 in trading volumes.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Natura &Co Holding S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.02%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.89%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Natura &Co Holding S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -28.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -24.35%, alongside a downfall of -68.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.68% in the 7-day charts and went down by 33.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.78% during last recorded quarter.