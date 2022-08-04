MoneyLion Inc. (ML): Lucky investors are lined up for success

At the end of the latest market close, MoneyLion Inc. (ML) was valued at $1.62. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.67 while reaching the peak value of $1.855 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.64. The stock current value is $1.82.Recently in News on August 1, 2022, MoneyLion to Participate in Needham FinTech & Digital Transformation 1×1 Conference, Rosenblatt Technology Summit, and Deutsche Bank Technology Conference. MoneyLion Inc. (“MoneyLion”) (NYSE:ML), a leading digital financial services and lifestyle content platform, announced today its participation at the following financial conferences in August:. You can read further details here

MoneyLion Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.2400 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.1700 for the same time period, recorded on 07/13/22.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) full year performance was -81.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MoneyLion Inc. shares are logging -83.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 55.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.17 and $11.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1547140 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MoneyLion Inc. (ML) recorded performance in the market was -54.84%, having the revenues showcasing -15.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 467.63M, as it employees total of 556 workers.

The Analysts eye on MoneyLion Inc. (ML)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.7977, with a change in the price was noted -0.48. In a similar fashion, MoneyLion Inc. posted a movement of -20.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,447,568 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ML is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.99.

Technical rundown of MoneyLion Inc. (ML)

Raw Stochastic average of MoneyLion Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.55%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.17%.

Considering, the past performance of MoneyLion Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -54.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -32.34%, alongside a downfall of -81.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 19.74% in the 7-day charts and went down by 29.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.74% during last recorded quarter.