Marpai Inc. (MRAI) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 67.92K

At the end of the latest market close, Marpai Inc. (MRAI) was valued at $0.92. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.9439 while reaching the peak value of $0.9499 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.90. The stock current value is $0.92.Recently in News on August 4, 2022, Marpai To Acquire Maestro Health. Approximately Doubling Its Size. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Marpai Inc. shares are logging -85.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.74 and $6.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1425386 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Marpai Inc. (MRAI) recorded performance in the market was -79.00%, having the revenues showcasing -37.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.97M, as it employees total of 148 workers.

Analysts verdict on Marpai Inc. (MRAI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Marpai Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3165, with a change in the price was noted -0.88. In a similar fashion, Marpai Inc. posted a movement of -49.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 82,092 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MRAI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Marpai Inc. (MRAI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Marpai Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.14%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.57%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Marpai Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -79.00%. The shares increased approximately by 18.13% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -37.41% during last recorded quarter.