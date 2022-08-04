Here is why Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 10.18%

At the end of the latest market close, Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) was valued at $0.79. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.9771 while reaching the peak value of $0.98 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.82. The stock current value is $0.93.Recently in News on August 3, 2022, Landos Biopharma Reports Positive Top-Line Results From NX-13 Phase 1b Trial. NX-13 Demonstrated Favorable Safety and Tolerability Profile Across Range of Once-Daily Doses. You can read further details here

Landos Biopharma Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.3400 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.5501 for the same time period, recorded on 05/25/22.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) full year performance was -91.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Landos Biopharma Inc. shares are logging -94.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 68.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.55 and $16.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 604966 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) recorded performance in the market was -80.67%, having the revenues showcasing 6.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 39.50M, as it employees total of 46 workers.

The Analysts eye on Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Landos Biopharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9978, with a change in the price was noted -0.51. In a similar fashion, Landos Biopharma Inc. posted a movement of -35.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 99,971 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LABP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP)

Raw Stochastic average of Landos Biopharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.56%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.97%.

Considering, the past performance of Landos Biopharma Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -80.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -72.05%, alongside a downfall of -91.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.48% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.62% during last recorded quarter.