Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT), which is $2.04 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.33 after opening rate of $2.24 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.01 before closing at $2.27.Recently in News on July 12, 2022, Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Announces Registered Direct Offering of Ordinary Shares. Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ: BHAT) (“BHAT” or the “Company”), announces today that it entered into two (2) Securities Purchase Agreements with two accredited investors (“Investors”) for the total sale of 1,000,000 ordinary shares, par value $0.01 per share, of the Company (“Ordinary Shares”) at a price of US$3.60 per share (the “Offering”). The total Offering are for US$3,600,000. You can read further details here

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.40 on 01/19/22, with the lowest value was $0.60 for the same time period, recorded on 06/21/22.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) full year performance was -70.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. shares are logging -76.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 240.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.60 and $8.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 593229 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) recorded performance in the market was -52.84%, having the revenues showcasing -28.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.30M, as it employees total of 80 workers.

The Analysts eye on Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.87, with a change in the price was noted -0.90. In a similar fashion, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. posted a movement of -30.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,956,280 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BHAT is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Technical rundown of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT)

Raw Stochastic average of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.16%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.96%.

Considering, the past performance of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -52.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -44.11%, alongside a downfall of -70.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -23.60% in the 7-day charts and went up by -28.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -28.72% during last recorded quarter.