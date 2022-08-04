Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Winc Inc. (WBEV)

Winc Inc. (WBEV) is priced at $2.16 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.25 and reached a high price of $2.60, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.26. The stock touched a low price of $1.25.Recently in News on July 29, 2022, Winc to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 11, 2022. Winc, Inc. (“Winc” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: WBEV), a differentiated platform for growing alcoholic beverages brands, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter 2022 on Thursday, August 11, 2022 before market open. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. ET on the same day. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Winc Inc. shares are logging -84.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 72.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.25 and $14.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3120134 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Winc Inc. (WBEV) recorded performance in the market was -58.86%, having the revenues showcasing -24.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.14M, as it employees total of 100 workers.

Analysts verdict on Winc Inc. (WBEV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Winc Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.4300, with a change in the price was noted -1.44. In a similar fashion, Winc Inc. posted a movement of -40.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 85,108 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WBEV is recording 0.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Winc Inc. (WBEV): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Winc Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.54%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.67%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Winc Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -58.86%. The shares increased approximately by 63.64% in the 7-day charts and went up by 44.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.48% during last recorded quarter.