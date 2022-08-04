Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN)

At the end of the latest market close, Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) was valued at $14.10. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $13.85 while reaching the peak value of $14.045 and lowest value recorded on the day was $12.8001. The stock current value is $13.36.Recently in News on July 8, 2022, Viridian Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRDN) (the “Company” or “Viridian”), a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by current therapies, today announced that a majority of the independent directors serving on the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors approved the grant of stock options to an employee to purchase 14,000 shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Inducement Grant”) on July 1, 2022 (the “Grant Date”). The Inducement Grant has been granted outside of the Company’s Amended and Restated 2016 Equity Incentive Plan (the “Plan”) but remains subject to the terms and conditions of such Plan. The Inducement Grant was granted as an inducement material to this individual entering into employment with Viridian in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). You can read further details here

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.50 on 03/22/22, with the lowest value was $9.47 for the same time period, recorded on 05/09/22.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) full year performance was -7.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Viridian Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -39.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.47 and $22.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1207068 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) recorded performance in the market was -32.42%, having the revenues showcasing 7.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 380.76M, as it employees total of 50 workers.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Viridian Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.26, with a change in the price was noted -5.68. In a similar fashion, Viridian Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -29.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 282,120 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VRDN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Viridian Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.03%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.09%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Viridian Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -32.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -31.49%, alongside a downfall of -7.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.11% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.31% during last recorded quarter.