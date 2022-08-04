Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF): Investors are paying attention to this stock

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) is priced at $0.56 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.48 and reached a high price of $0.68, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.48. The stock touched a low price of $0.47.Recently in News on May 16, 2022, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE American: DXF) (“Dunxin” or the “Company”), a licensed microfinance lender in Hubei Province, China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 2, 2022. The annual report can be accessed on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov as well as on the Company’s investor relations website at http:////en.hbctxed.com/index.php/index-show-tid-63.html. You can read further details here

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2000 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.4010 for the same time period, recorded on 04/26/22.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) full year performance was -65.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited shares are logging -70.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 39.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.40 and $1.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1347452 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) recorded performance in the market was -47.17%, having the revenues showcasing 9.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.69M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

The Analysts eye on Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5435, with a change in the price was noted -0.09. In a similar fashion, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited posted a movement of -13.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 120,516 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF)

Raw Stochastic average of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.14%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.57%.

Considering, the past performance of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -47.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -31.90%, alongside a downfall of -65.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 27.24% in the 7-day charts and went up by 21.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.70% during last recorded quarter.