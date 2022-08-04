Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY). It is currently valued at $23.05. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $24.59, after setting-off with the price of $24.13. Company’s stock value dipped to $22.54 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $24.02.Recently in News on August 2, 2022, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (“Magnolia,” “we,” “our,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MGY) today announced its financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2022. You can read further details here

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $30.31 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $18.01 for the same time period, recorded on 07/06/22.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) full year performance was 63.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares are logging -23.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 80.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.79 and $30.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2352658 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) recorded performance in the market was 22.15%, having the revenues showcasing -5.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.95B, as it employees total of 192 workers.

The Analysts eye on Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 23.95, with a change in the price was noted +0.05. In a similar fashion, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation posted a movement of +0.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,128,564 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MGY is recording 0.43 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.43.

Technical rundown of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)

Raw Stochastic average of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.98%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.35%.

Considering, the past performance of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.99%, alongside a boost of 63.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.34% during last recorded quarter.