CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) is on the roll with an average volume of 811.13K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY), which is $3.90 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.0902 after opening rate of $3.53 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.4994 before closing at $3.48.Recently in News on August 1, 2022, CymaBay Completes Enrollment for the RESPONSE Global Phase 3 Study Evaluating Seladelpar for Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet need, today announced the completion of enrollment for RESPONSE, a global Phase 3 study evaluating seladelpar for patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC). You can read further details here

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.09 on 08/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.67 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/22.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) full year performance was 0.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -17.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 133.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.67 and $4.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1454442 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) recorded performance in the market was 15.38%, having the revenues showcasing 74.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 338.68M, as it employees total of 60 workers.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.70, with a change in the price was noted +0.57. In a similar fashion, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +17.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 700,128 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CBAY is recording 0.73 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.73.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.66%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.44%.

If we look into the earlier routines of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 29.57%, alongside a downfall of 0.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.50% in the 7-day charts and went down by 29.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 74.89% during last recorded quarter.