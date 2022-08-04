Centene Corporation (CNC): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

Centene Corporation (CNC) is priced at $92.80 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $93.31 and reached a high price of $94.12, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $93.31. The stock touched a low price of $92.62.Recently in News on August 1, 2022, CENTENE FILES PRELIMINARY PROXY STATEMENT FOR SPECIAL MEETING TO PROPOSE ENHANCED CORPORATE GOVERNANCE PROVISIONS. Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) (“Centene” or the “Company”) announced that it has filed a preliminary proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with a special stockholders meeting to approve amendments to Centene’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to enhance the Company’s corporate governance. The proposed amendments include immediately declassifying the Board so that the terms of all of the Company’s current directors will end at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and all director nominees will stand for election annually, removing the current prohibition on stockholders calling special meetings and, subject to certain terms and conditions, permitting stockholders to act by written consent. The Company currently plans to hold the special meeting late in the third quarter or early fourth quarter of this year. You can read further details here

Centene Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $94.58 on 07/26/22, with the lowest value was $74.46 for the same time period, recorded on 01/26/22.

Centene Corporation (CNC) full year performance was 33.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Centene Corporation shares are logging -1.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 55.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $59.67 and $94.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2640988 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Centene Corporation (CNC) recorded performance in the market was 12.62%, having the revenues showcasing 15.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 53.56B, as it employees total of 72500 workers.

Specialists analysis on Centene Corporation (CNC)

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the Centene Corporation a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 84.92, with a change in the price was noted +8.36. In a similar fashion, Centene Corporation posted a movement of +9.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,848,247 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CNC is recording 0.71 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.70.

Trends and Technical analysis: Centene Corporation (CNC)

Raw Stochastic average of Centene Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.97%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.63%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.60%, alongside a boost of 33.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.31% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.51% during last recorded quarter.