Boiling and ready to burst as American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) last month performance was 32.26%

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) is priced at $1.00 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.6045 and reached a high price of $1.34, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.63. The stock touched a low price of $0.6045.Recently in News on July 12, 2022, American Rebel Holdings Announces Closing of $13.0 Million Private Placement. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) (NASDAQ: AREBW) (the “Company,” “American Rebel,” “we,” “our” or “us”), a designer and marketer of branded safes and personal security, and self-defense products, today announced the closing of its previously announced private placement of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and warrants. You can read further details here

American Rebel Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.2000 on 01/21/22, with the lowest value was $0.5247 for the same time period, recorded on 08/01/22.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) full year performance was -79.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Rebel Holdings Inc. shares are logging -86.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 90.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.52 and $7.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10064754 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) recorded performance in the market was -82.35%, having the revenues showcasing -20.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.29M.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the American Rebel Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1060, with a change in the price was noted -0.37. In a similar fashion, American Rebel Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -27.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,369,968 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AREB is recording 0.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of American Rebel Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.81%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.41%.

If we look into the earlier routines of American Rebel Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -82.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -80.77%, alongside a downfall of -79.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.32% in the 7-day charts and went down by 32.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -20.63% during last recorded quarter.