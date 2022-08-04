Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

At the end of the latest market close, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) was valued at $1.18. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.2599 while reaching the peak value of $1.80 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.1999. The stock current value is $1.39.Recently in News on July 8, 2022, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation to Host 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting on September 16th, 2022. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC) (the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of wire and cable products for the telecommunications and electric-power industries in the Asia-Pacific region, today announced that the Company will host its 2022 Annual General Meeting (the “Meeting”) for shareholders at its headquarters located at Room B, 15th Floor, No. 77, Dunhua South Road, Section 2, Taipei, 106, Taiwan on Friday, September 16th, 2022 at 9:00 am EDT. You can read further details here

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.2672 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $1.0700 for the same time period, recorded on 05/19/22.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) full year performance was -57.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited shares are logging -61.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.07 and $3.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 938656 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) recorded performance in the market was -31.86%, having the revenues showcasing -4.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.59M, as it employees total of 1190 workers.

Analysts verdict on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4197, with a change in the price was noted -0.64. In a similar fashion, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited posted a movement of -31.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 19,488 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for APWC is recording 0.46 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.84%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.74%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -31.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.84%, alongside a downfall of -57.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.31% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.24% during last recorded quarter.