Why is Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) down -21.76% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN). It is currently valued at $12.08. When the trading was stopped its value was $12.05.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.97 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $11.05 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) full year performance was -21.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are logging -22.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.05 and $15.53.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 62972 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) recorded performance in the market was -18.32%, having the revenues showcasing 4.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 372.68M.

Market experts do have their say about Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.85, with a change in the price was noted -0.77. In a similar fashion, Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund posted a movement of -5.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 69,299 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN)

Raw Stochastic average of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.64%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.24%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -9.85%, alongside a downfall of -21.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 2.72% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.05% during last recorded quarter.