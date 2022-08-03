Take note of this Trade Activity: Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI), which is $0.73 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.7497 after opening rate of $0.6859 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.6385 before closing at $0.63.Recently in News on July 21, 2022, Chembio Diagnostics to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 4, 2022. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on infectious diseases, announced today that it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2022 after the close of trading on Thursday, August 4, 2022. You can read further details here

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2500 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.4152 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) full year performance was -75.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. shares are logging -80.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 75.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.42 and $3.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1183753 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) recorded performance in the market was -35.98%, having the revenues showcasing 27.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.89M, as it employees total of 337 workers.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Chembio Diagnostics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7018, with a change in the price was noted -0.02. In a similar fashion, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. posted a movement of -3.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 212,574 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CEMI is recording 0.72 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.64.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.48%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.88%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Chembio Diagnostics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -35.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -21.25%, alongside a downfall of -75.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.31% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.52% during last recorded quarter.