Symbotic Inc. (SYM): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

For the readers interested in the stock health of Symbotic Inc. (SYM). It is currently valued at $16.65. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $17.3962, after setting-off with the price of $16.50. Company’s stock value dipped to $16.08 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $18.65.Recently in News on August 1, 2022, Symbotic Reports Fiscal Year 2022 Third Quarter Results. Debuted As Publicly Traded Company Via Business Combination with SVF Investment Corp. 3. You can read further details here

Symbotic Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $28.48 on 06/21/22, with the lowest value was $9.01 for the same time period, recorded on 06/07/22.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) full year performance was 69.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Symbotic Inc. shares are logging -41.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 84.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.01 and $28.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 537260 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Symbotic Inc. (SYM) recorded performance in the market was 66.50%, having the revenues showcasing 68.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 883.62M.

Analysts verdict on Symbotic Inc. (SYM)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Symbotic Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.24, with a change in the price was noted +6.76. In a similar fashion, Symbotic Inc. posted a movement of +68.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 397,847 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SYM is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Symbotic Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.24%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.04%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Symbotic Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 66.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 69.72%, alongside a boost of 69.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -15.78% in the 7-day charts and went down by 40.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 68.35% during last recorded quarter.