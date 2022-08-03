Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP), which is $0.71 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.75 after opening rate of $0.75 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.7129 before closing at $0.73.Recently in News on August 1, 2022, Seanergy Maritime Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Seanergy”) (NASDAQ: SHIP) announced today that it has received written notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) dated August 1, 2022, indicating that because the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock for 30 consecutive business days, from June 16, 2022 to July 29, 2022, was below the minimum $1.00 per share bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). Pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the applicable grace period to regain compliance is 180 days, or until January 30, 2023. You can read further details here

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3500 on 03/10/22, with the lowest value was $0.6470 for the same time period, recorded on 07/06/22.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) full year performance was -27.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares are logging -55.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.65 and $1.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1517680 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) recorded performance in the market was -19.42%, having the revenues showcasing -29.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 125.80M, as it employees total of 46 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0063, with a change in the price was noted -0.62. In a similar fashion, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. posted a movement of -46.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,177,748 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SHIP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.96.

Technical breakdown of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)

Raw Stochastic average of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.29%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.62%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -19.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -27.45%, alongside a downfall of -27.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.60% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -29.61% during last recorded quarter.