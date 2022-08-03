Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) is priced at $23.14 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $20.06 and reached a high price of $20.47, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $19.50. The stock touched a low price of $19.44.Recently in News on August 2, 2022, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (“Arcutis”) (Nasdaq: ARQT), an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing meaningful innovations in immuno-dermatology, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 7,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $20.00 per share, representing a premium to the closing price of $19.50 per share on August 2, 2022. In addition, Arcutis has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds to Arcutis from the offering are expected to be $150.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Arcutis, and assuming no exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. Subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions, the offering is expected to close on August 5, 2022. You can read further details here

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.13 on 07/11/22, with the lowest value was $13.59 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/22.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) full year performance was -16.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. shares are logging -11.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 70.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.59 and $26.13.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1214124 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) recorded performance in the market was -5.98%, having the revenues showcasing -8.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 919.62M, as it employees total of 147 workers.

Analysts verdict on Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.62, with a change in the price was noted +5.84. In a similar fashion, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +33.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 419,879 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ARQT is recording 0.29 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.29.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.95%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.50%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 29.05%, alongside a downfall of -16.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.36% in the 7-day charts and went down by -10.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.62% during last recorded quarter.