Reason’s why Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $294.67

At the end of the latest market close, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) was valued at $227.91. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $228.47 while reaching the peak value of $231.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $226.281. The stock current value is $223.60.Recently in News on August 2, 2022, Pioneer Natural Resources Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) (“Pioneer” or “the Company”) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Pioneer reported second quarter net income attributable to common stockholders of $2.4 billion, or $9.30 per diluted share. These results include the effects of noncash mark-to-market adjustments and certain other unusual items. Excluding these items, non-GAAP adjusted income for the second quarter was $2.4 billion, or $9.36 per diluted share. Cash flow from operating activities for the second quarter was $3.2 billion. You can read further details here

Pioneer Natural Resources Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $288.46 on 05/31/22, with the lowest value was $179.80 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) full year performance was 70.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares are logging -22.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 73.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $128.98 and $288.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1365410 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) recorded performance in the market was 30.06%, having the revenues showcasing -1.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 52.72B, as it employees total of 1932 workers.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 20 analysts gave the Pioneer Natural Resources Company a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 244.17, with a change in the price was noted -16.20. In a similar fashion, Pioneer Natural Resources Company posted a movement of -6.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,489,388 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PXD is recording 0.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Pioneer Natural Resources Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.28%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.94%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.07%, alongside a boost of 70.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.27% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.03% during last recorded quarter.