Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT): Investors are paying attention to this stock

At the end of the latest market close, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) was valued at $1.03. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.97 while reaching the peak value of $1.08 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.96. The stock current value is $1.06.Recently in News on July 18, 2022, Ocean Power Technologies Announces DOE Award Supporting Phase II Development of Next Generation Technologies. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (“OPT” or “the Company”) (NYSE American: OPTT), a leader in innovative and cost-effective low-carbon marine data, power, and consulting service solutions, today announced that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) selected the Company for the Phase II development of a next-generation wave energy converter. You can read further details here

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8900 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.5000 for the same time period, recorded on 06/21/22.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) full year performance was -46.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. shares are logging -61.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 111.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.50 and $2.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2004949 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) recorded performance in the market was -30.41%, having the revenues showcasing -8.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 50.68M, as it employees total of 29 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ocean Power Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9864, with a change in the price was noted -0.60. In a similar fashion, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -36.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 555,211 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OPTT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT)

Raw Stochastic average of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.03%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.11%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Ocean Power Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -30.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -8.85%, alongside a downfall of -46.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 42.09% in the 7-day charts and went down by 81.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.85% during last recorded quarter.