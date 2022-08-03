NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.61M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO), which is $4.44 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.70 after opening rate of $3.43 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.3201 before closing at $3.59.Recently in News on July 21, 2022, NeuroMetrix Reports Q2 2022 Financial Results. NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) today reported financial and business highlights for the quarter and six months period ended June 30, 2022. The Company’s mission is to reduce the impact of neurological disorders and pain syndromes on individuals and on population health through innovative non-invasive medical devices. You can read further details here

NeuroMetrix Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.41 on 01/18/22, with the lowest value was $2.70 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) full year performance was -72.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NeuroMetrix Inc. shares are logging -77.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 64.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.70 and $19.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1864055 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) recorded performance in the market was -28.49%, having the revenues showcasing 18.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 25.17M, as it employees total of 23 workers.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the NeuroMetrix Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.75, with a change in the price was noted +0.64. In a similar fashion, NeuroMetrix Inc. posted a movement of +17.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,063,479 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NURO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of NeuroMetrix Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.76%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.51%.

If we look into the earlier routines of NeuroMetrix Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -28.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -22.29%, alongside a downfall of -72.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.79% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.87% during last recorded quarter.