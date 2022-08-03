Moxian (BVI) Inc (MOXC): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Moxian (BVI) Inc (MOXC), which is $1.38 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.45 after opening rate of $1.0746 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.0746 before closing at $1.00.Recently in News on July 8, 2022, Moxian Appoints New Auditor for the 2022 Fiscal Year. Moxian (BVI) Inc (“Moxian” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MOXC), a company in bitcoin mining and related services in the United States and a provider of Internet media marketing services in China, today announced that the Company has appointed Audit Alliance LLP (“Audit Alliance”) as its independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 and accepted the resignation of its previous independent auditor, Centurion ZD & Co., effective on June 30, 2022. You can read further details here

Moxian (BVI) Inc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.6700 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.7800 for the same time period, recorded on 06/15/22.

Moxian (BVI) Inc (MOXC) full year performance was -93.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Moxian (BVI) Inc shares are logging -93.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 76.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.78 and $20.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 634574 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Moxian (BVI) Inc (MOXC) recorded performance in the market was -51.75%, having the revenues showcasing 0.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.00M, as it employees total of 8 workers.

The Analysts eye on Moxian (BVI) Inc (MOXC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Moxian (BVI) Inc a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2992, with a change in the price was noted -0.12. In a similar fashion, Moxian (BVI) Inc posted a movement of -8.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 170,180 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MOXC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Moxian (BVI) Inc (MOXC)

Raw Stochastic average of Moxian (BVI) Inc in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.72%.

Considering, the past performance of Moxian (BVI) Inc, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -51.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -33.98%, alongside a downfall of -93.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 24.32% in the 7-day charts and went down by 37.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.72% during last recorded quarter.