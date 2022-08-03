Meta Data Limited (AIU): Investing has never been easier

For the readers interested in the stock health of Meta Data Limited (AIU). It is currently valued at $1.37. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.81, after setting-off with the price of $1.08. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.07 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.09.Recently in News on May 23, 2022, Meta Data Limited Files Annual Report on Form 20-F. Meta Data Limited (formerly known as OneSmart International Education Group Limited) (NYSE: AIU) announces that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which includes its audited financial statements. You can read further details here

Meta Data Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.2500 on 01/07/22, with the lowest value was $1.0300 for the same time period, recorded on 07/28/22.

Meta Data Limited (AIU) full year performance was -97.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Meta Data Limited shares are logging -95.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.03 and $32.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2624376 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Meta Data Limited (AIU) recorded performance in the market was -86.31%, having the revenues showcasing -7.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.47M, as it employees total of 13497 workers.

Specialists analysis on Meta Data Limited (AIU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Meta Data Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4982, with a change in the price was noted -1.00. In a similar fashion, Meta Data Limited posted a movement of -42.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 134,206 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Meta Data Limited (AIU)

Raw Stochastic average of Meta Data Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.08%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.69%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -86.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -63.95%, alongside a downfall of -97.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 24.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.43% during last recorded quarter.