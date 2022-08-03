Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA), which is $7.07 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.18 after opening rate of $4.875 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.57 before closing at $5.03.Recently in News on August 1, 2022, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. Reports 2021 Financial Year Results. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (“MHUA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MHUA), a reputable manufacturer and provider of Class I, II and III disposable medical devices with operating subsidiaries in China, today reported its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. All amounts are in U.S. dollars. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. shares are logging -52.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 171.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.60 and $14.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1551367 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA) recorded performance in the market was -45.28%, having the revenues showcasing -20.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

Market experts do have their say about Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA)

Raw Stochastic average of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.97%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.56%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -45.28%. The shares increased approximately by 171.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by 15.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -20.74% during last recorded quarter.