MDJM Ltd (MDJH): Lucky investors are lined up for success

At the end of the latest market close, MDJM Ltd (MDJH) was valued at $1.80. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.78 while reaching the peak value of $3.54 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.75. The stock current value is $3.42.Recently in News on October 15, 2021, MDJM LTD Reports First Half of 2021 Financial Results. MDJM LTD (Nasdaq: MDJH) (the “Company” or “MDJH”), an integrated real estate services company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021. You can read further details here

MDJM Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.5900 on 02/28/22, with the lowest value was $1.3100 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

MDJM Ltd (MDJH) full year performance was -46.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MDJM Ltd shares are logging -54.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 161.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.31 and $7.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1638027 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MDJM Ltd (MDJH) recorded performance in the market was 92.17%, having the revenues showcasing 63.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 42.04M, as it employees total of 71 workers.

The Analysts eye on MDJM Ltd (MDJH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the MDJM Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.9800, with a change in the price was noted +0.60. In a similar fashion, MDJM Ltd posted a movement of +21.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 149,562 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MDJH is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of MDJM Ltd (MDJH)

Raw Stochastic average of MDJM Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.65%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.27%.

Considering, the past performance of MDJM Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 92.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 84.90%, alongside a downfall of -46.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 88.99% in the 7-day charts and went up by 49.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 63.67% during last recorded quarter.