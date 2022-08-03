L&F Acquisition Corp. (LNFA): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of L&F Acquisition Corp. (LNFA), which is $14.40 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $15.73 after opening rate of $10.27 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.27 before closing at $10.66.Recently in News on July 14, 2022, L&F Acquisition Corp. and ZeroFox, Inc. Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement and August 2, 2022 Extraordinary General Meeting to Approve Business Combination. L&F Acquisition Corp. (“LNFA”) (NYSE American: LNFA), a special purpose acquisition company, and ZeroFox, Inc. (“ZeroFox”), an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, announced today that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) has declared effective the Registration Statement on Form S-4, as amended (the “Registration Statement”), LNFA had filed in connection with the previously announced proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with ZeroFox and ID Experts Holdings, Inc (“IDX”). You can read further details here

L&F Acquisition Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.73 on 08/02/22, with the lowest value was $9.20 for the same time period, recorded on 07/28/22.

L&F Acquisition Corp. (LNFA) full year performance was 44.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, L&F Acquisition Corp. shares are logging 2.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 56.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.20 and $14.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 969135 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the L&F Acquisition Corp. (LNFA) recorded performance in the market was 43.57%, having the revenues showcasing 42.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 110.59M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

Specialists analysis on L&F Acquisition Corp. (LNFA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the L&F Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.15, with a change in the price was noted +4.33. In a similar fashion, L&F Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of +43.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 64,520 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: L&F Acquisition Corp. (LNFA)

Raw Stochastic average of L&F Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.63%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.94%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 43.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 43.43%, alongside a boost of 44.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 41.32% in the 7-day charts and went down by 43.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 42.15% during last recorded quarter.