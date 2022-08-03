Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

At the end of the latest market close, Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) was valued at $5.79. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.40 while reaching the peak value of $6.40 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.93. The stock current value is $5.29.Recently in News on July 28, 2022, Leafly Launches Unique Data-Sharing Program to Advance Cannabis Research. The Leafly + University program allows accredited cannabis researchers to access proprietary data from one of the world’s largest cannabis information resources, at no cost. You can read further details here

Leafly Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.58 on 03/24/22, with the lowest value was $4.00 for the same time period, recorded on 07/15/22.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) full year performance was -46.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Leafly Holdings Inc. shares are logging -54.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.00 and $11.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 537181 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) recorded performance in the market was -47.05%, having the revenues showcasing -53.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 227.42M.

Specialists analysis on Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.69, with a change in the price was noted -1.39. In a similar fashion, Leafly Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -20.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 248,749 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY)

Raw Stochastic average of Leafly Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.64%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.14%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -47.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -25.81%, alongside a downfall of -46.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 10.21% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -53.35% during last recorded quarter.