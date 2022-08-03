Kidpik Corp. (PIK): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Kidpik Corp. (PIK). It is currently valued at $2.25. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.3204, after setting-off with the price of $2.05. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.05 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.03.Recently in News on July 26, 2022, Ace Their Back-To-School Style With KIDPIK’s Curated Outfits Delivered To Your Door. The fashion subscription box and e-commerce site debuts its Fall collection and introduces new product offerings, including baby, plus, slim and NASA Collections. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kidpik Corp. shares are logging -78.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 74.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.29 and $10.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 705775 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kidpik Corp. (PIK) recorded performance in the market was -64.11%, having the revenues showcasing 0.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.08M, as it employees total of 31 workers.

Analysts verdict on Kidpik Corp. (PIK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kidpik Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.36, with a change in the price was noted +0.38. In a similar fashion, Kidpik Corp. posted a movement of +20.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,059,462 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PIK is recording 0.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Kidpik Corp. (PIK): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Kidpik Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.47%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Kidpik Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -64.11%. The shares increased approximately by -10.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 49.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by 0.00% during last recorded quarter.