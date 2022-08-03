JX Luxventure Limited (LLL): Ready for an explosive trading day

At the end of the latest market close, JX Luxventure Limited (LLL) was valued at $1.16. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.20 while reaching the peak value of $1.36 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.20. The stock current value is $1.33.Recently in News on July 26, 2022, JX Luxventure Limited Expands Its Product Portfolio And Signs USD50,000,000 Automobile Sales Agreement. A total amount of USD150,000,000 major contracts signed in 2022. You can read further details here

JX Luxventure Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.1600 on 03/22/22, with the lowest value was $1.1100 for the same time period, recorded on 07/05/22.

JX Luxventure Limited (LLL) full year performance was -61.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, JX Luxventure Limited shares are logging -81.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.11 and $7.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 545768 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the JX Luxventure Limited (LLL) recorded performance in the market was -41.15%, having the revenues showcasing -39.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.17M, as it employees total of 326 workers.

Analysts verdict on JX Luxventure Limited (LLL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the JX Luxventure Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.0410, with a change in the price was noted -0.50. In a similar fashion, JX Luxventure Limited posted a movement of -27.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,557,110 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LLL is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

JX Luxventure Limited (LLL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of JX Luxventure Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.54%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.31%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of JX Luxventure Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -41.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -28.11%, alongside a downfall of -61.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.71% in the 7-day charts and went up by 12.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -39.27% during last recorded quarter.