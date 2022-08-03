Investors have a limited window left to buy TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST), which is $16.28 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $18.22 after opening rate of $17.88 while the lowest price it went was recorded $16.155 before closing at $19.72.Recently in News on July 21, 2022, TimkenSteel Announces Second-Quarter 2022 Earnings Webcast Details. TimkenSteel Corp. (NYSE: TMST), a leader in high-quality specialty steel, manufactured components, and supply chain solutions, will release its 2022 second-quarter financial results on Thursday, August 4, after the market closes on the New York Stock Exchange. You can read further details here

TimkenSteel Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.23 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $12.67 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) full year performance was 26.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TimkenSteel Corporation shares are logging -37.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.04 and $26.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1836798 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) recorded performance in the market was -1.33%, having the revenues showcasing -17.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 737.00M, as it employees total of 1850 workers.

Analysts verdict on TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TimkenSteel Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.65, with a change in the price was noted -2.26. In a similar fashion, TimkenSteel Corporation posted a movement of -12.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 748,712 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TMST is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of TimkenSteel Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.79%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.85%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of TimkenSteel Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.04%, alongside a boost of 26.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -14.45% in the 7-day charts and went down by -11.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.15% during last recorded quarter.