Inpixon (INPX) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.61

Inpixon (INPX) is priced at $0.17 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.155 and reached a high price of $0.17, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.15. The stock touched a low price of $0.1471.Recently in News on July 20, 2022, Inpixon Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Certification for its Location-Aware Enterprise Applications. Certification Further Validates Inpixon’s Commitment to Highest Standards in Information Security for Large Enterprises. You can read further details here

Inpixon had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.6300 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.1150 for the same time period, recorded on 06/14/22.

Inpixon (INPX) full year performance was -83.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Inpixon shares are logging -84.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 44.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.12 and $1.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4040393 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Inpixon (INPX) recorded performance in the market was -72.25%, having the revenues showcasing -26.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 25.71M, as it employees total of 210 workers.

Specialists analysis on Inpixon (INPX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Inpixon a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2048, with a change in the price was noted -0.19. In a similar fashion, Inpixon posted a movement of -53.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,048,504 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for INPX is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Inpixon (INPX)

Raw Stochastic average of Inpixon in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.42%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -72.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -61.18%, alongside a downfall of -83.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 25.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by 4.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.33% during last recorded quarter.