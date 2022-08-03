Here is why OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 4.85%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of OPKO Health Inc. (OPK), which is $2.45 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.505 after opening rate of $2.42 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.40 before closing at $2.42.Recently in News on July 25, 2022, OPKO Health to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 4, 2022. OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) plans to report operating and financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, August 4, 2022. OPKO’s senior management will provide a business update and discuss financial results as well as financial guidance during a conference call and live audio webcast on August 4th beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. You can read further details here

OPKO Health Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.95 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $2.17 for the same time period, recorded on 06/21/22.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) full year performance was -30.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, OPKO Health Inc. shares are logging -53.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.17 and $5.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3120556 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) recorded performance in the market was -49.06%, having the revenues showcasing -12.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.75B, as it employees total of 5767 workers.

Market experts do have their say about OPKO Health Inc. (OPK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the OPKO Health Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.93, with a change in the price was noted -0.76. In a similar fashion, OPKO Health Inc. posted a movement of -23.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,290,245 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OPK is recording 0.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.13.

Technical breakdown of OPKO Health Inc. (OPK)

Raw Stochastic average of OPKO Health Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.94%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.29%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of OPKO Health Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -49.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -21.73%, alongside a downfall of -30.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.38% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.50% during last recorded quarter.