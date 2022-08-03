Here is what you need to look for: Tuniu Corporation (TOUR)

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) is priced at $0.81 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.8438 and reached a high price of $0.9384, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.89. The stock touched a low price of $0.79.Recently in News on July 18, 2022, Tuniu Has Regained Compliance with Nasdaq’s Minimum Bid Price Requirement. Tuniu Corporation (Nasdaq: TOUR) (“Tuniu” or the “Company”), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced that it has received a notification letter (the “Compliance Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market Inc. (“Nasdaq”) dated July 15, 2022, informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”). You can read further details here

Tuniu Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4950 on 07/07/22, with the lowest value was $0.4555 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) full year performance was -57.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tuniu Corporation shares are logging -59.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 76.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.46 and $1.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 892462 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) recorded performance in the market was -16.91%, having the revenues showcasing 29.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 104.85M, as it employees total of 1916 workers.

Analysts verdict on Tuniu Corporation (TOUR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tuniu Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7990, with a change in the price was noted -0.17. In a similar fashion, Tuniu Corporation posted a movement of -17.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,612,135 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TOUR is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Tuniu Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.11%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.30%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Tuniu Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -16.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -39.40%, alongside a downfall of -57.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -36.03% in the 7-day charts and went up by -38.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.98% during last recorded quarter.