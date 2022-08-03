Glatfelter Corporation (GLT): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) is priced at $5.91 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.87 and reached a high price of $7.13, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.34. The stock touched a low price of $5.87.Recently in News on August 2, 2022, Glatfelter Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results. Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT), a leading global supplier of engineered materials, today reported a loss from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2022 of $2.5 million, or $0.05 per share, compared with net income of $1.5 million, or $0.03 per share, in the same period a year ago. On an adjusted basis, earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2022 and 2021 were a loss of $1.6 million, or $0.04 per share, compared with adjusted earnings of $8.0 million, or $0.18 per share, respectively. Adjusted earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure for which a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP-based measure is provided within this release. The 2021 results include the acquisitions of Georgia-Pacific’s U.S. nonwovens business (“Mount Holly”) and Jacob Holm (“Spunlace”) as of May 13, 2021 and October 29, 2021, respectively. You can read further details here

Glatfelter Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.74 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $5.87 for the same time period, recorded on 08/02/22.

Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) full year performance was -60.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Glatfelter Corporation shares are logging -68.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and -1.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.98 and $18.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 764154 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) recorded performance in the market was -65.64%, having the revenues showcasing -46.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 271.62M, as it employees total of 3250 workers.

Analysts verdict on Glatfelter Corporation (GLT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Glatfelter Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.22, with a change in the price was noted -7.19. In a similar fashion, Glatfelter Corporation posted a movement of -54.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 366,156 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GLT is recording 1.94 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.82.

Glatfelter Corporation (GLT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Glatfelter Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.33%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.30%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Glatfelter Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -65.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -65.96%, alongside a downfall of -60.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.99% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -46.80% during last recorded quarter.