Get in on this Buy-In Opportunity with So-Young International Inc. (SY)

For the readers interested in the stock health of So-Young International Inc. (SY). It is currently valued at $0.89. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.95, after setting-off with the price of $0.79. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.7805 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.80.Recently in News on July 18, 2022, So-Young Announces Receipt of Minimum Bid Price Notice from Nasdaq. So-Young International Inc. (Nasdaq: SY) (“So-Young” or the “Company”), the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry, today announced that it has received a written notification from the staff of the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) dated July 15, 2022, indicating that for the last 30 consecutive business days, the closing bid price of the Company’s American depositary shares (the “ADSs”) was below the minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1). The Nasdaq notification letter has no current effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s ADSs on Nasdaq. You can read further details here

So-Young International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.3400 on 01/11/22, with the lowest value was $0.7800 for the same time period, recorded on 07/29/22.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) full year performance was -87.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, So-Young International Inc. shares are logging -88.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.78 and $7.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 548809 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the So-Young International Inc. (SY) recorded performance in the market was -71.96%, having the revenues showcasing -37.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 76.48M, as it employees total of 2085 workers.

Specialists analysis on So-Young International Inc. (SY)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the So-Young International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2793, with a change in the price was noted -0.86. In a similar fashion, So-Young International Inc. posted a movement of -48.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 569,138 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: So-Young International Inc. (SY)

Raw Stochastic average of So-Young International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.04%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.71%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -71.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -62.73%, alongside a downfall of -87.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.25% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -37.00% during last recorded quarter.